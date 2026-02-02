Olivia Dean wins Best New Artist at 2026 Grammys
British R&B-pop singer Olivia Dean won Best New Artist at the 2026 Grammys, making her the first Brit to snag this award since Dua Lipa in 2019.
She topped a tough list of nominees, including Leon Thomas and Addison Rae.
Dean's emotional acceptance speech
Dean got emotional on stage, sharing, that she was up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant, that she was a product of bravery and that we're nothing without each other.
She also lit up the show with her hit "Man I Need"—the track reached the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 and pushed her album into the Billboard 200's top three.
Plus, she's been using her voice offstage too: after calling out Ticketmaster for "disgusting" price markups, she helped push for fairer ticket prices and refunds.
Dean is also breaking records
Dean is the first British woman since Adele to have three UK Top 10 singles at once and a No.1 album—proving she's not just winning awards but changing the game for fans too.