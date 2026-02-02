Olivia Dean wins Best New Artist at 2026 Grammys

Dean's emotional acceptance speech

Dean got emotional on stage, sharing, that she was up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant, that she was a product of bravery and that we're nothing without each other.

She also lit up the show with her hit "Man I Need"—the track reached the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 and pushed her album into the Billboard 200's top three.

Plus, she's been using her voice offstage too: after calling out Ticketmaster for "disgusting" price markups, she helped push for fairer ticket prices and refunds.