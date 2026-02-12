'Olympics': Speed skater accuses Snoop Dogg's guard of assault Entertainment Feb 12, 2026

At the Milano Speed Skating Stadium, things got tense when Marianne Timmer, a well-known Dutch speed skater, said Snoop Dogg's security pushed her against a wall while she was just trying to interview athletes after the 1,000m race.

The hallway was a really wide hall, about four meters, and Timmer told the guard to "Just act normal," but he reportedly responded aggressively.

She pointed out she wasn't even there for Snoop—she was waiting for other skaters—and noticed the team being rough with others too.