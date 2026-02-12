'Olympics': Speed skater accuses Snoop Dogg's guard of assault
At the Milano Speed Skating Stadium, things got tense when Marianne Timmer, a well-known Dutch speed skater, said Snoop Dogg's security pushed her against a wall while she was just trying to interview athletes after the 1,000m race.
The hallway was a really wide hall, about four meters, and Timmer told the guard to "Just act normal," but he reportedly responded aggressively.
She pointed out she wasn't even there for Snoop—she was waiting for other skaters—and noticed the team being rough with others too.
The incident and its aftermath
Snoop Dogg is at the Milano Cortina Olympics as an honorary Team USA coach and NBC broadcaster, bringing lots of attention; security accompanied him at the Milano Speed Skating Stadium.
But when celebrity entourages get in the way of reporters doing their jobs—especially at big events like the Olympics—it can cause real problems for media access and coverage.