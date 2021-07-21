Home / News / Entertainment News / Akshay Kumar to wrap up 'OMG! 2' in 15 days
Akshay Kumar to wrap up 'OMG! 2' in 15 days

Shreya Mukherjee
Akshay Kumar to wrap up 'OMG! 2' in 15 days
Akshay Kumar will be returning as God in 'OMG!' sequel

The sequel to the hit 2012 social comedy OMG: Oh My God! is happening and even Akshay Kumar is apparently reprising his role as God in the movie. According to the latest report, the Khiladi of Bollywood has allotted 15 days to complete his portions in the film, which will be primarily led by actors Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. Here's all we know.

Kumar will likely join Tripathi in September

We know that Kumar is busy shooting Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan currently. But according to Pinkvilla, the actor will finish filming for another movie in the United Kingdom and then wrap up his parts in OMG! 2 around September. Makers are reportedly planning to begin production with Tripathi and Gautam from the end of August. Kumar will join them later.

Kumar will play a crucial role in the film's conflict

The report quoted a source close to the development to state that the Bell Bottom star was "eager to play the God again" and that he will play a crucial role right in the middle of a conflict in the film. "Akshay usually takes 30-35 days to complete a mid-budget film, however, given the template of [this] franchise, he'll complete it in 15-20 days."

Amit Rai replaced Umesh Shukla as the director this time

Earlier, in June, reports had suggested Amit Rai has been roped in as the director for the sequel. The Road To Sangam creator had replaced Umesh Shukla, the helmer of the original venture. Similarly, the lead star Paresh Rawal is also not returning for the second part and he has been replaced by Tripathi. Interestingly, Tripathi-Kumar will also share the screen in Bachchan Pandey.

Kumar has a jam-packed shooting schedule, get a glimpse here

The sequel is being produced by Kumar with Ashwin Varde. The recent report also gave us an insight into his jam-packed shooting schedule. Kumar will apparently begin a Ranjit Tewari-directed action thriller in the UK in August. Going by the description, it could be the Hindi remake of Ratsasan. He'll then hop onto the shoot for Ram Setu in Sri Lanka from October.

