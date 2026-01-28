'One Battle After Another,' 'Sinners' lead 2026 BAFTA nominations
The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards nominees are out!
Announced live from London by David Jonsson and Aimee Lou Wood, this year's shortlist is packed with big names and buzzy films.
The ceremony happens February 22 at Royal Festival Hall.
Who's topping the list?
"One Battle After Another" leads with 14 nominations, including Leonardo DiCaprio for Best Actor and Chase Infiniti for Best Actress.
"Sinners" is right behind with 13 nods—Michael B Jordan scored a Best Actor nomination there.
"Hamnet" and "Marty Supreme" both grabbed 11 nominations each, with Jessie Buckley (Best Actress) and Paul Mescal (Best Supporting Actor) representing "Hamnet."
Which films and directors made the cut?
For Best Film, it's between "Hamnet," "Marty Supreme," "One Battle After Another," "Sentimental Value," and "Sinners."
Directors in the spotlight include Chloe Zhao ("Hamnet"), Josh Safdie ("Marty Supreme"), Paul Thomas Anderson ("One Battle After Another"), Joachim Trier ("Sentimental Value"), and Ryan Coogler ("Sinners").