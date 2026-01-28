'One Battle After Another,' 'Sinners' lead 2026 BAFTA nominations

Who's topping the list?

"One Battle After Another" leads with 14 nominations, including Leonardo DiCaprio for Best Actor and Chase Infiniti for Best Actress.

"Sinners" is right behind with 13 nods—Michael B Jordan scored a Best Actor nomination there.

"Hamnet" and "Marty Supreme" both grabbed 11 nominations each, with Jessie Buckley (Best Actress) and Paul Mescal (Best Supporting Actor) representing "Hamnet."