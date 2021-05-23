'Only Murders in the Building': When crime-genre lovers solve crime

May 23, 2021

Selenators rejoice! The first-look teaser for the upcoming Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building, starring singing sensation Selena Gomez released recently. Apart from her, the comedic murder mystery series will also star legendary actors Steve Martin and Martin Short in the lead. The first season of the series will consist of ten episodes and it's all set to premiere this August 31.

Teaser

Pertinent question: 'What makes a great murder mystery?'

The 30-second teaser begins with a pertinent question, "What makes a great murder mystery?" Steve Martin's character Charles says, "A great murder mystery unpeels itself like an onion." "Secrets are the fun part," says Mabel, played by Gomez. Short's character Oliver points out in the trailer that "sometimes it's easier to figure out someone else's secret than it is to deal with your own."

Premise

The characters are in love with the true crime genre

The show's premise revolves around the lives of three strangers (Martin, Short, and Gomez), who are truly fascinated with the true crime genre. Suddenly, they find themselves wrapped up in an actual crime in their own building. Subsequently, the three characters team up to investigate whatever took place in their building and record a podcast together, documenting the case in the process.

Secrets

Many secrets will be revealed during the 10-episode series

The not-so-subtle trio will inadvertently discover many secrets about their apartment building situated in New York. The white lies that they have told each other will come out as well as they continue to work with each other. At one point Mabel says, "Do I want to break into a dead guy's apartment and go through all of his s---? Sounds like an afternoon."

Instagram Post

Gomez captioned the teaser: 'Everybody is a suspect'

On Music

One last try before I maybe retire music: Gomez

Gomez is currently taking a break from the world of music, as was told by her in a recent interview with Vogue. She said that there was no point in continuing as people didn't take her seriously. "I think the next time I do an album it'll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music," she said.