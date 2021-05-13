Pandemic affects schedule, Shahid Kapoor's 'Operation Cactus' shoot delayed

Pandemic has starkly affected Shahid Kapoor's shooting calendar

Shahid Kapoor is a busy man these days! The digital forum, especially, will soon be inundated with his work. After all, apart from Raj and DK's web series, he has a movie based on "Operation Cactus" and also a mythological drama in the pipeline. But the pandemic has now pushed the Mumbai schedule for his upcoming digital debut, thus delaying other projects as well.

What happened

Shoot for Raj-DK's thriller to resume after situation gets better

According to a Mid-Day report, the Kabir Singh star had completed the Goa schedule of the thriller in April, and was waiting for its Mumbai schedule to begin this month. But now, it has been decided that the team will go ahead with the shoot only after the situation becomes normal in Mumbai. This means, his future projects will also have to wait.

Work commitment

'Will go on floors when the leading man is available'

The Haider actor will reportedly begin working on the Aditya Nimbalkar-directorial Netflix film, based on the real-life Operation Cactus, once he is done with his web series debut. "Producer Amar Butala's team is on standby. The pre-production of Operation Cactus is in full swing, and it will go on floors as soon as the leading man is available," a source told Mid-Day.

Story

What is his upcoming Netflix film all about?

Kapoor will be sharing the screen with South superstar Vijay Sethupathi in the untitled movie. For the unversed, it will be the retelling of a military operation by the Indian government in the Maldives in 1988. Indian soldiers had prevented a coup by 200 Sri Lankan militants against the then-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom. Kapoor will essay the role of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara.

Other projects

Kapoor to produce Netflix trilogy on Amish Tripathi's book?

Last month, it was reported that Kapoor will lead as well as produce a mythological drama, marking his debut in the line of production. The Rs. 70cr deal with Netflix will be based on Amish Tripathi's novels. Moreover, he's currently awaiting the release of his sports drama Jersey. Not to forget, Kapoor also signed another whopping Rs. 100cr deal with Netflix last year.