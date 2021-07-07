Home / News / Entertainment News / NFAI adds original negative of 'PK' to its collection
NFAI adds original negative of 'PK' to its collection

'PK' happens to be one of the last movies to be shot on celluloid in India

The National Film Archive of India (NFAI) has announced the acquisition of the original camera negative of hit film PK directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film attained commercial success and won critical acclaim upon its release in 2014. Aamir Khan-starrer PK happens to be one of the few movies to be shot on celluloid in India, according to a press release by the NFAI.

Happy to preserve it in NFAI in Pune: Hirani

Hirani on Tuesday handed over the original camera negative of the film to Prakash Magdum, Director of the NFAI. The 58-year-old writer-director also appealed to filmmakers to preserve the negatives of films. "It was important to preserve the negative and I am very happy that it would be preserved in NFAI at Pune," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Hirani appealed to all filmmakers to support NFAI

"It is the duty of a filmmaker to ensure that the films are preserved and I appeal to all filmmakers to support NFAI in this important cause," stated Hirani. "The transition from celluloid to digital in terms of production of films in India happened during 2013-14. Therefore, it is all the more important to have this film for preservation," Magdum said.

Some of Hirani's previous blockbuster films already under NFAI's preservation

The original negatives of Hirani's previous blockbuster films like Munnabhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai, and 3 Idiots were already under preservation at the NFAI. Apart from the original camera negative of the 2014 film, about 300 cans consisting of the rushes of PK and outtakes of 3 Idiots were also handed over to the film archive.

'PK' also starred Anushka Sharma, late Sushant Singh Rajput

Also, paper material consisting of posters, lobby cards, and photographs of films directed by Hirani would be handed over to the NFAI. Co-produced by Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, PK also starred Anushka Sharma, late Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, and Saurabh Shukla.

