Ormax study: South films nearly 60% of 2025 streaming acquisitions
In 2025, South Indian movies were the stars on streaming platforms, making up nearly 60% of theatrically successful films acquired by streaming platforms in 2025, according to a study by media and entertainment research firm Ormax Media.
Out of 125 big box-office hits, 74 were from the South, thanks to their strong viewer engagement and high completion rates that kept audiences hooked long after release.
Netflix acquired 34% of South titles
ZEE5 shared that over 41% of its watch time came from South Indian content across films and web series.
Netflix led in picking up these titles (34%), followed by JioHotstar, ZEE5, and Prime Video.
Producers love these films for their lower costs and steady output, and their relatable stories are connecting with more people across India as OTT grows beyond big cities.