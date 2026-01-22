'O'Romeo': Avinash Tiwary surprises as the new villain
The trailer for Vishal Bhardwaj's "O'Romeo" just dropped, and while Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri lead the cast, it's Avinash Tiwary's unexpected villain role that really stands out.
The film gives us a first look at Tiwary as a bare-bodied, intense bullfighter who doesn't fit the usual bad-guy mold.
Behind the scenes: Why Tiwary?
At the trailer launch, Bhardwaj shared that Sajid Nadiadwala, the director of Laila Majnu, recommended Tiwary for this unique part.
Both director and actor pushed each other creatively to bring this complex character to life.
"O'Romeo" hits theaters on February 13, 2026—definitely one to watch if you're into bold new takes on classics.