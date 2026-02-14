'O'Romeo' box office: Shahid-Kapoor-Bhardwaj team-up races past ₹20cr in India
Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, a Hindi romantic action thriller inspired by Mafia Queens of Mumbai, is off to a flying start since its February 13 release.
Starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the film brings together an impressive cast—including Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Farida Jalal.
It marks Bhardwaj and Kapoor's fourth team-up after hits like Kaminey and Haider.
'O'Romeo's opening beats that of 'Deva'
O'Romeo pulled in between ₹6.95-9.01 crore on Day 1 and an even bigger ₹12.25 crore on Day 2, taking its two-day total past ₹20 crore in India.
The worldwide opening day gross was over ₹12.5 crore, with nearly ₹2 crore coming from overseas fans alone!
Despite clashing with Border 2 and Mardaani 3, it became the second-biggest Bollywood opener of 2026 so far—beating out Deva—and saw packed evening shows with occupancy peaking at nearly 27%.
Worth watching for Kapoor, Bhardwaj fans
If you're into fast-paced thrillers with a dash of romance (and some serious star power), O'Romeo is worth checking out—especially if you've enjoyed previous Bhardwaj-Kapoor collaborations or want to catch Triptii Dimri in action.
With strong box office numbers despite tough competition, it looks like this one's got people talking!