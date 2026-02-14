'O'Romeo' box office: Shahid-Kapoor-Bhardwaj team-up races past ₹20cr in India

'O'Romeo's opening beats that of 'Deva'

O'Romeo pulled in between ₹6.95-9.01 crore on Day 1 and an even bigger ₹12.25 crore on Day 2, taking its two-day total past ₹20 crore in India.

The worldwide opening day gross was over ₹12.5 crore, with nearly ₹2 crore coming from overseas fans alone!

Despite clashing with Border 2 and Mardaani 3, it became the second-biggest Bollywood opener of 2026 so far—beating out Deva—and saw packed evening shows with occupancy peaking at nearly 27%.