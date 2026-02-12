'O'Romeo' ready for release tomorrow: Cast, crew, streaming platform
Entertainment
O'Romeo, inspired by Mafia Queens of Mumbai and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, lands in theaters February 13.
Shahid Kapoor leads alongside Triptii Dimri and Nana Patekar.
Bhardwaj says the film tackles violence born of societal hatred, but assures it's also about the power of love.
Cast and crew details
The cast also features Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, with Tamannaah Bhatia and a special appearance from Vikrant Massey.
It'll go head-to-head at the box office with Tu Yaa Main.
Soundtrack features Bhardwaj-Gulzar collaboration
The trailer and songs have been released. The soundtrack—by Bhardwaj and Gulzar—features tracks like Hum To Tere Hi Liye The and Aashiqon Ki Colony.
Where to watch 'O'Romeo'
Once its theatrical run wraps up, O'Romeo will stream on Amazon Prime Video.