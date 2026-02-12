'O'Romeo' ready for release tomorrow: Cast, crew, streaming platform Entertainment Feb 12, 2026

O'Romeo, inspired by Mafia Queens of Mumbai and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, lands in theaters February 13.

Shahid Kapoor leads alongside Triptii Dimri and Nana Patekar.

Bhardwaj says the film tackles violence born of societal hatred, but assures it's also about the power of love.