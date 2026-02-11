'O'Romeo': Release date, cast, plot, trailer Entertainment Feb 11, 2026

Get ready for O'Romeo, an action-packed Hindi thriller starring Shahid Kapoor as gangster Ustara.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is inspired by real stories from Mumbai's underworld (based on Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai).

The cast also features Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and Farida Jalal.