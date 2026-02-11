'O'Romeo': Release date, cast, plot, trailer
Get ready for O'Romeo, an action-packed Hindi thriller starring Shahid Kapoor as gangster Ustara.
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is inspired by real stories from Mumbai's underworld (based on Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai).
The cast also features Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and Farida Jalal.
When and where to watch 'O'Romeo'
O'Romeo lands in theaters worldwide on February 13 via Pen Marudhar.
If you prefer streaming, Amazon Prime Video has already picked up the digital rights—so expect it online after its theatrical run.
'O'Romeo' in news for advance bookings
Filmed across Spain and Mumbai with a trailer that dropped January 21, O'Romeo is generating buzz.
Advance bookings are strong—over ₹38 lakh collected and more than 16K tickets sold just days before release—which hints at some serious excitement for this star-studded crime drama.