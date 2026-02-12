'O'Romeo': Shahid Kapoor's A-rated film gets teaser

The teaser reveals Kapoor as a contract killer and underworld figure caught up in a dark, obsessive love story with Afsha (Triptii Dimri). Expect a mix of gang wars, violence, and intense romance—all inspired by Hussain Ustara's tale from Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Cast and crew details

This marks Bhardwaj and Kapoor's fourth collaboration, joined by Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey, and Avinash Tiwary.

Filming took place across Spain and Mumbai.

After its theatrical run, O'Romeo is expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video after the standard theatrical window.