Oscar 2026: 'Sinners' makes history, 'Wicked' shut out Entertainment Jan 22, 2026

Oscar nominations for 2026 just dropped, and there are some big surprises.

Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" smashed records with 16 nominations—including Best Picture—beating the old record held by "Titanic," "All About Eve" and "La La Land."

Leonardo DiCaprio's "One Battle After Another" is right behind with 13 nods, making it another top contender this year.