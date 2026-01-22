Oscar 2026: 'Sinners' makes history, 'Wicked' shut out
Entertainment
Oscar nominations for 2026 just dropped, and there are some big surprises.
Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" smashed records with 16 nominations—including Best Picture—beating the old record held by "Titanic," "All About Eve" and "La La Land."
Leonardo DiCaprio's "One Battle After Another" is right behind with 13 nods, making it another top contender this year.
What else you should know:
Fans were shocked to see Ariana Grande left out of the Best Supporting Actress race for her role as Glinda in "Wicked: For Good."
Despite a massive $150 million opening weekend last November, the film didn't score a single nomination.
All eyes are now on the Oscars ceremony set for March 15, 2026.