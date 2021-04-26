Oscar's Chadwick Boseman snub leaves his fans seething in anger

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony aired today from LA: Union Station and Dolby Theatre. Must say, it witnessed some interesting winners.

Like, Sir Anthony Hopkins won the Best Actor trophy, while Frances McDormand bagged the Best Actress award.

This royal Academy snub left numerous Chadwick Boseman fans upset.

While there's no doubt over Hopkins's acting chops, fans feel Boseman deserved it just as much.

Boseman wins Best Actor in our hearts, say fans

Fans took to social media to voice their opinion after the late star was not awarded the Best Actor trophy for his splendid act in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

One Twitter user said, "They build the entire show around a Chadwick Boseman ending and then Anthony Hopkins won and didn't show up."

Another added, "Chadwick Boseman wins Best Actor in all of our hearts."

'Chadwick wouldn't have been stressed about not winning'

His death hit us harder than we ever thought

To recall, Boseman died at the age of 43 due to colon cancer. His co-stars and fans continue to mourn his death even to this day.

He powered his way through cancer diagnosis and starred in movies like Avengers, Black Panther, and 21 Bridges.

He kept his colon cancer battle a secret because his mother "taught him not to have people fuss over him."

Boseman's life should be cherished, his legacy celebrated

The life of Boseman is truly one to be cherished. He made millions of children realize that Black people can be superheroes, too.

His performance as Black Panther was pathbreaking, as he continued to elevate the lives of Black people, all while undergoing treatment for colon cancer.

Black Panther had won 3 Oscars - Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Original Score.

His incredible career is more than just playing Black Panther

While many remember Boseman, the actor, mostly as T'Challa, he was so much more than that.

His breakthrough performance came in the biopic 42, portraying baseball player Jackie Robinson.

Boseman's incredible acting abilities were also on display when he played historical figures like James Brown in Get On Up (2014) and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in Marshall (2017).

We still miss him!