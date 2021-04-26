Oscars 2021: Interesting facts about this year's ceremony

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Apr 26, 2021, 11:27 am

The 93rd Academy Award ceremony finally aired today, after facing months of delay.

While Chloe Zhao-directed Nomadland won the Best Picture, Zhao won the Best Director's trophy.

Further, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Frances McDormand grabbed the wins for Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively.

However, this year's Oscar ceremony also marked many firsts, made history and gave out some never-seen-before interesting tidbits.

Let's explore.

Fact 1

Chloe Zhao: First woman of color, second ever female director

With the Best Director win, Zhao became the first woman of color to win the coveted award.

What's more interesting is she is the second female director to ever win this category, after Kathryn Bigelow.

Bigelow had won it for The Hurt Locker, defeating her ex-husband, James Cameron who got nominated for Avatar.

To note, Nomadland is the third film by the 39-year-old.

Fact 2

Here's why Hopkins's Best Actor win has left many upset

Meanwhile, Hopkins's win in the Best Actor category for The Father has left many upset.

That's because Chadwick Boseman had the highest chance of winning the trophy for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

If the late actor had won, it'd have been his first and last Oscar win, so the sentiments were high in this one.

Notably, this is the veteran actor's second Oscar win.

Fact 3

'Tenet' third Nolan film to win Best Visual Effects Oscar

Surprisingly, noted director Christopher Nolan remains without an Oscar, despite dolling out several mind-boggling science fiction action-thriller films.

His movies, however, continue to win in Special Effects category. After Inception, Interstellar, his recent outing, Tenet, became the third film to win an Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

The John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki-starrer also got nominated in the Best Production Design category.

Fact 4

Ann Roth became the oldest woman ever to win

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was expected to win more than a couple of awards, including one for Boseman.

But the George C. Wolfe drama settled for wins in two obvious categories: Best Costume Design (Ann Roth) and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Roth's win made her the oldest woman ever to win an Oscar. She is 89.

She had won previously for The English Patient.

Information

Pete Docter: Three Oscar wins for Best Animated Feature Film

Best Original Screenplay Oscar was won by Emerald Fennell, the first woman in 13 years to triumph this category. Pete Docter's win for Soul (Best Animated Feature Film) made him the first one to win this category three times in the history of Oscars.