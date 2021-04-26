All you need to know about Oscars 2021

With the Oscars just around the corner, the buzz around it is at an all-time high.

Jesse Collins, Steven Soderbergh, and Stacey Sher, producers of the 93rd Academy Awards, have maintained how this year's Oscars will be like no other, without divulging further.

The award ceremony will be premiered live on Sunday, April 25 at 8 pm ET (5:30 am IST).

Cinematic feel

This year's Oscars will feel like a film

Soderbergh, the man behind films like Contagion and Ocean's trilogy, told Vanity Fair that the 2021 Oscars is going to feel cinematic.

"In the sense that, at the end, we hope it'll feel like you watched a movie (sic)," he said.

He also maintained that masks would play a "very important role in the story."

The producers have been vague on ceremony details.

No Zoom

Soderbergh clarifies the 'no-Zoom' situation, 'never about exclusion'

A no-Zoom mandate for the 93rd Oscars ceremony caused quite an uproar amid the flaring COVID-19 situation across the world.

Clearing the air on that, Soderbergh said that instead of video conferencing apps like Zoom they will use satellite hook-ups for much-nuanced quality control as well as making the show feel more cohesive.

"It was never about exclusion (sic)," Soderbergh clarified.

'American Idol' to help boost Oscars ratings

According to a report in Variety, this year's award ceremonies have seen a drop of 50% to 60% in their viewerships. To counter that, Oscars will be taking help from American Idol, where top contestants will be performing to Oscar-nominated songs, live.

Other details: What about the venue and host?

This year's Oscars, just like the past two years, will also not feature a host.

The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, which has traditionally been the venue for the award show till date, won't be the only one this year.

The Union Station in Los Angeles will also be one of the venues and downtown LA will be shut down for the ceremony.

2021: Most diverse and inclusive year for the Academy Awards

2021 is one of the most diverse and inclusive years for the Academy Awards, with many actors of color and two women directors getting nominated in major categories.

The Best Picture nominations this year includes The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

May the best film win!

