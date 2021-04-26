Oscars-2021: 'Nomadland' adjudged Best Picture, Anthony Hopkins is Best Actor

Apr 26, 2021

The 93rd Academy Award was held today in Los Angeles: Union Station and Dolby Theatre. It was not a virtual outing despite the pandemic.

While the Best picture was won by Nomadland, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Frances McDormand got the Best Actor and Best Actress trophies, respectively.

Mank, which had got maximum nods at 10, won just two.

Facts

Firsts: Chloe Zhao became first woman of color to win

Winner wise, Oscars 2021 also marked many firsts, just like nominations.

Like, Chloe Zhao won the Best Director for Nomadland, becoming the first woman of color to win the coveted award.

Youn Yuh-jung's Best Supporting Actress Win for Minari made her the first Korean actress to grab that trophy.

However, her winning this category means Glenn Close remained without an Oscar, despite 8 nominations.

Win

First Oscar: Daniel Kaluuya won the Best Supporting Actor category

Apart from Yuh-jung and Close, the other contenders in the Best Supporting Actress category were Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Olivia Colman (The Father) and Amanda Seyfried (Mank).

As expected, the Best Supporting Actor went to Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah.

Soul won the Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Score, while Promising Young Woman won the Best Original Screenplay.

Others

Thomas Vinterberg's film captured the Best International Feature Film category

Best Adapted Screenplay trophy went to The Father, defeating the likes of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Nomadland, One Night in Miami and The White Tiger.

Danish film, Another Round, got the Best International Feature Film.

Its director, Thomas Vinterberg, who was battling a personal loss (his daughter died in an accident) while shooting the film, said, "We wanted to make a film that celebrates life."

Details

Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' had received two nods, won one

Best Sound award was a mix of two categories: Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing.

That award was grabbed by Sound of Metal while Fight for You (Judas and the Black Messiah) won the Best Original Song category.

Sound of Metal's Mikkel E.G. Nielsen also got the Best Film Editing Oscar. Out of its two nominations, Tenet won for Best Visual Effects.