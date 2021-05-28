Oscars 2022: Key dates announced, return to Dolby Theatre confirmed

94th Academy Awards dates are out now

It has only been a month since this year's Oscars, and the key dates for the 94th Academy Awards are already out. The main award ceremony will be held on March 27, 2022, which was originally scheduled for February 27. The organizers have also confirmed that movies releasing on streaming services this year would qualify for Academy Awards due to fewer theatrical releases.

Eligibility and Venue

Movies released between March 1 - December 31 can qualify

Next year, the Academy Awards will come back to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, where the event is usually held. To qualify for Best Picture and the general entry categories, the release date for a movie must be between March 1 and December 31. Last year, the eligibility date for films had to be extended until February 28, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All the key dates for next year's Academy Awards

The submission deadline for general entry categories is November 15, 2021, and the preliminary voting will begin at 9 am PT on December 10, 2021. Oscar shortlists announcement will be made on December 21, 2021. Meanwhile, the Governors Awards will take place on January 15, 2022, and the luncheon on March 7. Nominations for the Oscars 2022 will be announced on February 8.

Viewership

Oscars to avoid potential clash with Olympics, Super Bowl

The viewership for Oscars this year was abysmally low at 9.85 million, which was 58% lower than last year. The Academy Awards will definitely be looking to change that and bring back its glory days. The original air date of February 27 was postponed due to the broadcast calendar being crowded with major live events like Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics.

Predictions

Here are some Oscars 2022 predictions for Best Picture

Although it's still a year away, there are already some Oscar favorites: -Ridley Scott's House of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, and Salma Hayek. -Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley with Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, and Cate Blanchett. -Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick...Boom! starring Andrew Garfield, Bradley Whitford, and Vanessa Hudgens. -Jaymes Samuel's The Harder They Fall with Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba.