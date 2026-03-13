Oscars 2026 to pay tribute to Rob Reiner
Entertainment
This year's Oscars, airing March 15, will feature a special tribute to Rob Reiner, the beloved director of Misery and an Oscar-nominated producer on A Few Good Men.
Host Conan O'Brien shared the news, calling the tribute an important moment for Hollywood.
Nick has pleaded not guilty to charges
Reiner's son Nick has pleaded not guilty to charges and remains in custody, with his next court date set for April 29.
The ceremony plans a longer in memoriam segment for Reiner and other industry legends we've lost this year.
You can catch the show live on ABC and Hulu on March 15 at 7pm ET, or stream it in India from March 16.