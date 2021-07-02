OTT platforms increased entertainment options amid COVID-19: Jimmy Sheirgill

Sheirgill's 'Collar Bomb' will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 9

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill says even though nothing can match up to the experience of watching a film on a big screen, the contribution of OTT platforms in providing entertainment amid the coronavirus pandemic should not be ignored. Cinemas pulled their shutters down last year in mid-March when the pandemic hit the globe and continues to remain closed in most parts of India.

Theater experience

People might start appreciating the experience of theater more: Sheirgill

The actor, known for starring in acclaimed movies like Maachis, Yahaan, A Wednesday, Special 26, Tanu weds Manu, and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, said theaters will continue to exist. "When theaters open up we will go back to watching movies in cinema halls. Probably, value theater experience more, like this is the place where we would come to enjoy and get entertained," he added.

Film

Sheirgill's 'Collar Bomb' is set for a digital release

Sheirgill, whose next film Collar Bomb is set for a digital release, believes the web medium has been a blessing for both the film industry and the audiences amid these testing times. "We are human beings and we easily adapt to any situation. As theaters are shut, we were still getting to watch movies sitting at home because of OTT," Sheirgill said.

Role

Sheirgill plays a police officer in 'Collar Bomb'

Collar Bomb revolves around police officer Manoj Hesi (Sheirgill) whose life turns upside down when he is forced to follow the commands of a suicide bomber who threatens to blow up a school. Directed by Dnyanesh Zoting, the film also stars actors Asha Negi and Rajshri Deshpande. Sheirgill said he loves the thriller genre and it was fun working on the movie.

Shooting

Film was shot in November last year in Himachal Pradesh

The actor said he was initially offered Collar Bomb before the coronavirus pandemic started, but it was during the lockdown last year that he decided to work on the project. The team started filming in November 2020 in Himachal Pradesh with all necessary COVID-19 protocols in place. Shooting for the movie has been a memorable experience, said Sheirgill.

Information

Film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 9

It was my first film when lockdown opened up so in that sense it is a memorable film of my career, the actor said. Collar Bomb, produced by Yoodlee Films and 3 Earth Entertainment, will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 9.