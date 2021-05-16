Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Oxygen' review: Netflix's sci-fi, single-location film is masterfully claustrophobic
Entertainment

'Oxygen' review: Netflix's sci-fi, single-location film is masterfully claustrophobic

Written by
Pranav Dixit
Last updated on May 16, 2021, 07:29 pm
'Oxygen' review: Netflix's sci-fi, single-location film is masterfully claustrophobic
'Oxygen' review: Single-location film, masterfully executed, keeps you hooked

French sci-fi drama Oxygen (or Oxygène in French) premiered on Netflix recently. The film masterfully takes the hard to execute idea of a single-location film and keeps you hooked, especially if you're into futuristic technologies and the notion of space travel. Let's take an in-depth look at the film, which stars Melanie Laurent (Elizabeth Hansen), Malik Zidi (Leo Ferguson), and Mathieu Amalric (M.I.L.O).

In this article
Melanie Laurent

Laurent's acting prowess really shines in the film

The film begins with Dr. Elizabeth Hansen stuck inside an unknown box-like structure. Laurent who plays Hansen, known for another hit Netflix flick 6 Underground, gives an intensely beautiful performance as the film totally rests on her shoulders. A feeling of claustrophobia ensues in the film with some effect on the viewers as well as we see the character figure out where she is.

Isolation

The anxiety of being isolated for long is relatable

As the storyline moves further, we come to know that she is in space and has woken up from a cryogenic sleep earlier than expected. The movie was shot during the COVID-19 lockdown, and viewers can weirdly reflect on their anxiety of being isolated. She now has to find a way to keep herself alive as the oxygen is finishing up in her pod.

Alexandre Aja

Director is known for creating films inside enclosed spaces

Director Alexandre Aja is known for creating such tense and tightly sequenced scenes. In fact, his last film Crawl, which was released in 2019, was set inside a basement filled with alligators! Coming back to Oxygen, the film kept me at the edge of my sofa the entire time. It's a well-paced movie that will keep you guessing until the very end. Rating: 4/5.

Production

Anne Hathaway was the originally supposed to lead the film

Actress Anne Hathaway was originally cast as the lead for the film, as well as a producer, back in July 2017. At the time, the film's working title was O2. Then, Noomi Rapace replaced Hathaway in February 2020, but in the end, Laurent was chosen as the lead character of the film. The film was retitled to Oxygen just recently in February this year.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
CRISIL changes Kamal Haasan firm's ratings for 'not cooperating'

Latest News

Make way, Rakhi Sawant is now eyeing Hollywood!

Entertainment

TikTok India CEO Nikhil Gandhi resigns one year after ban

Business

Vitalik Buterin's $1 billion COVID-19 donation: Fact or farce?

Science

Cannot correlate deaths to oxygen shortage: Goa hospital

India

CRISIL changes Kamal Haasan firm's ratings for 'not cooperating'

Entertainment

Latest Entertainment News

Netflix's 'The Upshaws' review: Dated and unfunny; a big miss

Entertainment

Happy Birthday, Megan Fox! Interesting facts about the Hollywood beauty

Entertainment

'Money, Explained' review: Enroll into Netflix's crash course on finance

Entertainment

Happy Birthday, Vicky Kaushal! The star of many biopics

Entertainment

Prank show features fake ISIS attacks on celebrities, sparks outrage

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'Milestone' review: A moving commentary on capitalism and identity crisis

Entertainment

'And Tomorrow the Entire World' review: Breathlessly-paced German drama

Entertainment

'Photo-Prem' review: Light-hearted take on death, despair and fear

Entertainment

'The Disciple' review: A moving tale about music and self-discovery

Entertainment
Trending Topics