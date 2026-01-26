Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra, Rohit Sharma among this year's honorees Entertainment Jan 26, 2026

The Padma Awards for 2026 are out, with President Droupadi Murmu recognizing 131 people from all walks of life.

This year's list includes legends like the late actor Dharmendra and former Kerala CM V.S. Achuthanandan, plus sports icons Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur.

There's also a strong focus on unsung heroes—45 awardees come from challenging backgrounds and have made real impact in education, healthcare, or social welfare.