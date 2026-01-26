Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra, Rohit Sharma among this year's honorees
Entertainment
The Padma Awards for 2026 are out, with President Droupadi Murmu recognizing 131 people from all walks of life.
This year's list includes legends like the late actor Dharmendra and former Kerala CM V.S. Achuthanandan, plus sports icons Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur.
There's also a strong focus on unsung heroes—45 awardees come from challenging backgrounds and have made real impact in education, healthcare, or social welfare.
Why does it matter?
The Padma Awards aren't just about famous faces—they celebrate everyday changemakers too.
From scientists to athletes to community workers, these honors spotlight those making India better behind the scenes and on the world stage.
It's a reminder that big achievements can come from anywhere—and anyone.