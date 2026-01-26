Padma Awards 2026: Unsung heroes from every corner get their moment
The 2026 Padma Awards are all about celebrating real changemakers—people from 84 districts, 10 districts figure on the list for the first time since Independence.
Instead of spotlighting big-city celebrities, the government focused on local legends who've quietly made a difference, like Rajasthan's Taga Ram Bheel (reviving folk music) and Meghalaya's Hally War (environmental work).
Maharashtra led with 15 awardees, followed by Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh.
Why should you care?
It's refreshing to see national awards go to grassroots heroes—artists, environmentalists, sports figures—many over 80 or from less privileged backgrounds.
With over 39,000 nominations reviewed in 2026 and elections coming up in some states, these awards remind us that talent and impact can come from anywhere in India.