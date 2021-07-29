Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Paka', 'Dug Dug' to debut at Toronto International Film Festival
Entertainment

'Paka', 'Dug Dug' to debut at Toronto International Film Festival

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 01:13 pm
'Paka', 'Dug Dug' to debut at Toronto International Film Festival
Toronto International Film Festival will start on September 9

Debutant filmmaker Nithin Lukose's feature film Paka and Ritwik Pareek's Dug Dug are the two Indian films to have been selected for the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival. Paka, titled River of Blood in English and Pareek's Dug Dug touted as a musically infectious satire will be screened in the Discovery section, which showcases the first or second feature films of directors worldwide.

In this article
Information

'Dug Dug' stars Altaf Khan and Gaurav Soni

The official logline for Dug Dug reads, "In this striking and musically infectious satire, mysterious events in the wake of a freak motorcycle accident sow the seeds of a new religion." The film's cast includes Altaf Khan, Gaurav Soni, Yogendra Singh, and Durgalal Saini.

Paka

'Paka' has been produced by Anurag Kashyap and Raj Rachakonda

Set in Wayanad, Kerala, Paka presents a tale of a river that swells with the blood of two feuding families and a young couple that tries to overcome this hatred with their love. Produced by filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Raj Rachakonda, the movie features an ensemble cast that includes Basil Paulose, Vinitha Koshy, Jose Kizhakkan, Athul John, Nithin George, Joseph Manickal.

Inspiration

'Paka' is inspired by my grandmother's tales: Filmmaker

Paka had earlier won the best WIP project in the Work-in-Progress Lab of NFDC Film Bazaar 2020. Lukose said he is delighted and honored that his first feature film has been selected for the TIFF program. "I was fascinated by the stories and myths my grandmother told me when I was young. Paka is a manifestation of that fascination," the filmmaker said.

Producer

How Kashyap and Rachakonda came onboard for 'Paka'?

Kashyap, who boarded the project as a producer during its post-production stage, hailed the quality of movies coming out of Malayalam cinema. "Paka is yet another powerful debut from a rooted new voice," he added. Rachakonda said he decided to back Lukose's movie as he was impressed by his work as a sound designer in the 2019 Telugu movie Mallesham.

Discovery section

Other films that will be screened in the Discovery section

Paka has been produced by Studio 99 Films in association with Alif Talkies Productions. Other titles in the Discovery section include A Banquet, Farha, Scarborough, To Kill the Beast, and The Game. The 46th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival will be held in a hybrid format with both in-person and digital screenings. It will run from September 9 to 18 this year.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Not Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur to lead 'Thadam' remake

Latest News

Statistical analysis of Jurgen Klopp's stint at Liverpool

Sports

'Shang-Chi' trailer: How he wants a normal life, but fails

Entertainment

Colors options of MG ONE SUV revealed ahead of unveiling

Auto

'2 Phone' review: Video stays with you, song doesn't

Entertainment

Realme Flash smartphone to debut on August 3

Technology

Latest Entertainment News

Not Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur to lead 'Thadam' remake

Entertainment

Dulquer Salmaan announces two new films on 35th birthday

Entertainment

'The Empire': Complete round up of this upcoming magnum opus

Entertainment

'Blood Red Sky' review: When motherhood takes precedence over monsterhood

Entertainment

Olympics 2020: INOX announces 'free movie tickets' for winners, participants

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Shah Rukh Khan to grace 26th Kolkata film festival inauguration

Entertainment

Solstice Studios releasing new cut of Mark Wahlberg-starrer 'Joe Bell'

Entertainment

Mumbai film industry kills people, makes them addicts: Roopa Ganguly

Entertainment

Toronto International Film Festival News

Chaitanya Tamhane's 'The Disciple' set to premiere on Netflix

Entertainment

Disney working on NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo's biopic 'Greek Freak'

Entertainment

#NewsBytesWeeklyRecap: Rishi's return, 'Prithviraj', 'Dabangg 3' motion poster and more

Entertainment

'The Sky Is Pink' received overwhelmingly at TIFF, Priyanka teary-eyed

Entertainment

Nick launches tequila brand, Villa One; Priyanka joins him

Entertainment
Trending Topics