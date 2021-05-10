First-look: Sebastian Stan, Lily James transform into 'Pam & Tommy'

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on May 10, 2021, 01:28 pm

The first-look of the much-awaited Pam & Tommy miniseries is here. Starring Sebastian Stan and Lily James, the limited series will focus on the relationship between Pamela Anderson and her ex-husband Tommy Lee, and their infamous sex tape. Hulu released the photos that show James and Stan recreating one Anderson-Lee's iconic pose. Fans are especially raving about Stan's break from his Winter Soldier image.

Story

What is the show, 'Pam & Tommy,' all about?

The 8-episode "comedic series" will take us through Anderson and Lee's turbulent relationship in the '90s. Considered one of the most famous relationships in Hollywood, the Baywatch star and Mötley Crüe drummer decided to marry less than a week after meeting each other in 1995. Pam & Tommy will also focus on the aftermath of their infamous sex tape and how it went viral.

Cast

'Pam & Tommy': Release, cast details and more

Stan is cast as Tommy Lee Jones, while James will play Pamela Anderson. The cast also includes Seth Rogen as the person who stole their sex tape. Nick Offerman plays the porn impresario Uncle Miltie. Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, and Pepi Sonuga are also involved. Pam & Tommy will be directed by Craig Gillespie. However, they haven't announced an official release date yet.

History

Anderson and Lee's sex tape was the first-ever viral video

Anderson and Lee filmed a sex tape during their honeymoon. However, it was stolen from their home and sold off on the internet. Following this, the couple sued the distributor, Internet Entertainment Group. They eventually reached a settlement, and the tape was made public again. The infamous sex tape is often considered the first-ever viral video in the history of the internet.

Information

Other sex tape 'leaks' that made commoners celebrities

It seems Anderson set the course for celebrity sex tapes getting leaked, which were followed by others, bringing them immense popularity. For example, Kim Kardashian's sex tape with Ray J paved the way for one of US' longest-running reality television series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Paris Hilton's 2004 sex video leak too fetched her $400,000 apparently, as award money through a court settlement.

Quote

Would be in tears every single day, Hilton on leak

Though Hilton received quite a hefty sum, she recently said how the video leak was "humiliating," and left her with PTSD. "I would be in tears every single day, I didn't want to leave my house, I felt like my life was over," she shared.