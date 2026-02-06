Pankaj Tripathi makes theater comeback with daughter
Entertainment
Pankaj Tripathi is set to make his theater comeback after more than a decade, joining his daughter Aashi on stage for the musical comedy "Lailaaj."
He called the experience "nostalgic and grounding," sharing how theater keeps him humble and connected to his roots.
'Lailaaj' to premiere in Mumbai, Delhi
"Lailaaj" mixes music, comedy, and classic Indian storytelling. It premieres February 8 in Mumbai, then heads to Delhi on February 14.
Big news: it's also been picked for the prestigious Bharat Rang Mahotsav festival—Tripathi says bringing their first production here feels like a full-circle moment for him.