Paramount confirms Cruise in 'Top Gun 3' with Bruckheimer

Ellison shares 30 films plan

Top Gun 3 kicked off development in 2024 and stands out as a major move after Paramount's merger with Skydance last year.

David Ellison, who marked it as important, hinted at reviving Days of Thunder with Cruise too.

On top of that, he shared plans to ramp up to 30 films a year under the new Paramount-Warner banner.

Meanwhile, Cruise isn't slowing down: he was last seen in the final Mission: Impossible and will soon star in Digger from Alejandro G Inarritu.