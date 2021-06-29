Aditya Chopra to sign four action directors for 'Pathan': Report

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jun 29, 2021, 06:00 pm

SRK's 'Pathan' will be heavy on action front; makers bringing in four action directors

Yash Raj Films (YRF) is leaving no stone unturned to make Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie Pathan a visual extravaganza. As per recent reports, YRF honcho Aditya Chopra has decided to sign as many as four action directors to design elaborate set pieces that would provide an authentic look. One of them has worked in films like Avengers: Age of Ultron, Bloodshot and War.

Details

One stunt coordinator has already joined SRK, Abraham

According to a Mid-Day report, South African stunt artist/director Craig MacRae is the only one who has been finalized. Chopra and director Siddharth Anand are reportedly engaged in discussion currently about the other action directors. MacRae, on the other hand, arrived in Mumbai earlier this month. After quarantine, he and his four-member team joined SRK and John Abraham on the sets this week.

Quote

Aim is to furnish 'breathtaking stunts' by having different experts

Quoting a source, the report added that while the team remains busy shooting this leg at Yash Raj Studios, Chopra will use this time to finalize the other coordinators. "The idea behind having different experts is to have breathtaking stunts in the movie, ranging from martial arts, hand-to-hand combat to chase sequences." Deepika Padukone and Dimple Kapadia will join the cast later this week.

Information

The leads had started filming action sequences in April

Getting the action scenes perfectly is important to the theme of the movie, where Khan plays a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent, and Abraham is also known for his "macho" image. Notably, Abraham had started shooting in April this year, and the duo was supposed to shoot the confrontational scenes continuously for two months. The pandemic sure did delay that schedule a bit.

Timeline

The Europe schedule might take place in July and August

Salman Khan joined SRK for the Burj Khalifa shoot

Now, the team will go for their Europe leg sometime between July and August. So, the director and producer are deciding whether to call the rest of the coordinators here or fly them out to the foreign location. Speaking of action scenes, Pathan is also going to feature one at Burj Khalifa in Dubai, co-starring Salman Khan, becoming the first film to do so.

Information

SRK to begin Rajkumar Hirani's film from September?

Media sources have revealed that SRK might wrap up Pathan by August and would jump onto his next project. In fact, he's likely to begin work on Rajkumar Hirani's film from September 2021. Apparently, Taapsee Pannu has been locked in as the female lead.