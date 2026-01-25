'Patriot': Nayanthara, Mammootty, Mohanlal team up for April release

Dystopian teaser and all-star crew

The teaser hints at a future where social scores rule society, with Mammootty's character sounding the alarm about what's coming.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Anto Joseph, C R Salim and Subhash Manuel, "Patriot" also brings together Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Revathy and more.

Filming wrapped in January after shoots across Sri Lanka, UK, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kashmir and Kochi—with visuals by Manush Nandan and music from Sushin Shyam.