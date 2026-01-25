'Patriot': Nayanthara, Mammootty, Mohanlal team up for April release
"Patriot," featuring stars like Nayanthara, Mammootty, and Mohanlal, is set to release on April 23.
The announcement came with striking character posters—some of which included Morse code that fans decoded as "April 23."
If you're curious, the makers posted "Set your reminder. Tomorrow | 10:10 AM," indicating an update at 10:10am.
Dystopian teaser and all-star crew
The teaser hints at a future where social scores rule society, with Mammootty's character sounding the alarm about what's coming.
Directed by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Anto Joseph, C R Salim and Subhash Manuel, "Patriot" also brings together Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Revathy and more.
Filming wrapped in January after shoots across Sri Lanka, UK, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kashmir and Kochi—with visuals by Manush Nandan and music from Sushin Shyam.