'Patriot': Release date, cast, plot of Mammootty-Mohanlal's action thriller
"Patriot," the much-awaited Malayalam action thriller, arrives in theaters on April 23, 2026.
Announced by Mohanlal on X this Republic Day, the film brings Mammootty and Mohanlal back together after nearly two decades.
Cast and plot details
Alongside the superstar duo, you'll see Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathy, and Darshana Rajendran.
The story explores themes of patriotism against an espionage backdrop—expect intense action scenes and some political twists.
Production team and filming locations
"Patriot" was filmed across India, Sri Lanka, and the UAE. Mammootty and Mohanlal shared scenes for about 10 days during shooting.
Directed by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Anto Joseph Film Company and Kichappu Films (Anto Joseph and K. G. Anilkumar), with C. R. Salim and Subhash George Manuel as co-producers and C. V. Sarathi and Rajesh Krishna as executive producers, this one's shaping up to be a big-screen event for fans.