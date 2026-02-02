'Patriot': Release date, cast, plot of Mammootty-Mohanlal's action thriller

Alongside the superstar duo, you'll see Fahadh Faasil , Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathy, and Darshana Rajendran. The story explores themes of patriotism against an espionage backdrop—expect intense action scenes and some political twists.

Production team and filming locations

"Patriot" was filmed across India, Sri Lanka, and the UAE. Mammootty and Mohanlal shared scenes for about 10 days during shooting.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Anto Joseph Film Company and Kichappu Films (Anto Joseph and K. G. Anilkumar), with C. R. Salim and Subhash George Manuel as co-producers and C. V. Sarathi and Rajesh Krishna as executive producers, this one's shaping up to be a big-screen event for fans.