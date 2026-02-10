Pawan Kalyan-Surender Reddy's action film to resume shooting soon

Imanvi being considered for female lead

There's buzz that Imanvi, making her debut in Prabhas's Fauzi, is being considered for the female lead.

Meanwhile, this movie marks a big comeback attempt for Reddy after Agent didn't do well and comes at a time when Kalyan is riding high post-OG.

With Talluri launching his production banner and aiming for a Sankranti 2027 release, there's a lot riding on this one—both for the team and fans watching closely.