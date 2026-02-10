Pawan Kalyan-Surender Reddy's action film to resume shooting soon
Entertainment
Pawan Kalyan is teaming up with director Surender Reddy for a new action film, produced by Ram Talluri.
The project, which was paused back in 2021, is now moving forward with pre-production underway and reports suggesting it may be launched around Ugadi.
Imanvi being considered for female lead
There's buzz that Imanvi, making her debut in Prabhas's Fauzi, is being considered for the female lead.
Meanwhile, this movie marks a big comeback attempt for Reddy after Agent didn't do well and comes at a time when Kalyan is riding high post-OG.
With Talluri launching his production banner and aiming for a Sankranti 2027 release, there's a lot riding on this one—both for the team and fans watching closely.