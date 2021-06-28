Pearl V Puri finally speaks on 'ghastly' rape allegations

Jun 28, 2021

Pearl V Puri opened up on his Instagram post about the alleged rape allegations

Pearl V Puri, who was granted bail some weeks back after being arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old, has finally spoken up about the "ghastly accusation." He took to Instagram to post his side of story, which has remained unheard till now. To recall, the Bepanah Pyaarr actor was accused by the minor victim's father, claiming that Puri sexually assaulted her in 2019.

After losing father, Puri's mother got diagnosed with cancer

Before addressing the allegations, Puri stated that he recently lost both his grandmother and father. And then, he found out that his mother has cancer. After this, the allegations came. "I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal. All of this in the mid of my mother's cancer treatment, it shattered my sense of security, making me feel helpless. I am still numb."

'I trust in the Law, judiciary of my country'

But the TV actor thought he should reach out to his fans, friends and well-wishers, who "have showered me with their love, support and concern." Expressing his faith in the Indian judicial system, Puri wrote, "Thank you for keeping faith in me and I am a firm believer of #Satyamevjayate. I trust in the Law, judiciary of my country & God up there."

This is the complete post by the actor

Alleged incident happened in the presence of her mother

It all started when the girl's father lodged a complaint against the Naagin 3 actor, where he claimed that a medical checkup revealed the assault. He added that his daughter picked Puri's picture out of the many images shown to her during the investigation. The alleged incident happened in the presence of her mother on the sets of Bepanah Pyaarr, he added.

Puri had spent almost a fortnight in judicial custody

The girl's father eventually filed a complaint, which led to Puri getting arrested and booked under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act on June 4. He spent almost a fortnight in judicial custody, and got released on bail two weeks ago.

Ekta Kapoor and many others from industry supported Puri

Meanwhile, the mother of the girl extended support to Puri. According to some reports, the father has taken this step to prove in court that his wife isn't a good mother. The woman said she was in "an extremely toxic marriage for 10 years." The actor also found support in Ekta Kapoor, Aly Goni, Krystle D'Souza, Anita Hassanandani and wife of T-Series' Bhushan Kumar.