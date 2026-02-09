Pedro Pascal steals spotlight during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show
Pedro Pascal, known for "Gladiator II" and "Fantastic Four," brought some unexpected moves to the stage during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show on February 9 at Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara.
Fans were treated to a lively celebration of Latin music with plenty of star power.
Pascal joined Bad Bunny for 'Titi Me Pregunto' performance
Bad Bunny delivered a high-energy nearly 13-minute set, kicking off with "Titi Me Pregunto" and wrapping up with "DTMF."
The crowd got extra surprises when Lady Gaga popped in for "Baile Inolvidable," and Ricky Martin joined in on vocals.
The whole performance mixed reggaeton and Latin vibes for football fans everywhere.
More stars join in for unforgettable halftime show
It wasn't just about Bad Bunny and Pascal—Cardi B appeared with Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs, plus Jessica Alba, Karol G, Young Miko, boxers Emiliano Vargas and Xander Zayas, and MLB star Ronald Acuna Jr. all hit the stage.
It was a big moment for Latin music on one of the world's biggest stages.