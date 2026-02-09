Pedro Pascal steals spotlight during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show

Pascal joined Bad Bunny for 'Titi Me Pregunto' performance

Bad Bunny delivered a high-energy nearly 13-minute set, kicking off with "Titi Me Pregunto" and wrapping up with "DTMF."

The crowd got extra surprises when Lady Gaga popped in for "Baile Inolvidable," and Ricky Martin joined in on vocals.

The whole performance mixed reggaeton and Latin vibes for football fans everywhere.