'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to 'RRR': Pen Studios confirms theatrical releases

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Jun 21, 2021, 12:08 am

Pen Studios confirms theatrical release of ventures like 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'RRR'

The easing of restrictions related to COVID-19 is once again encouraging filmmakers to opt for theatrical releases. Taking an initiative, Pen Studios recently announced a line-up of films that will get a theatrical release in the coming days. The films include Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, Ranveer Singh's Anniyan remake, and Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom that releases on July 27. Here's more.

Details

Pen Studios gearing up for massive slate release

The production house shared a small video on social media confirming the aforementioned films as well as John Abraham's Attack will release in theaters. It posted the video with the caption: "Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) introduces us to their impressive line-up this year. The studio is gearing up for their massive slate release, in cinemas near you." It also used the hashtag #BackToTheater.

Instagram Post

Watch Pen Studios' video announcing the theatrical releases here

Information

Kumar had recently announced the release of 'Bell Bottom'

Kumar had recently put end to speculations when he announced that his espionage-period drama Bell Bottom is headed for a theatrical release on July 27. The film—produced by Nikkhil Advani in collaboration with Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment—has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari. It faced many delays due to the pandemic and at one point Advani admitted to considering an OTT release.

'RRR' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' might not meet original release dates

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR starring South superstars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan along with Bhatt and Ajay Devgn was scheduled for an October 13 release earlier. But the constant delays due to the pandemic might force the makers to push it. Meanwhile, Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi which was scheduled for July 30 might also have to push the release as the shoot was halted.

Other movies

'Anniyan' remake, 'Attack' will also grace the big screen

Since it was announced that Ranveer Singh will join forces with celebrated director Shankar for the remake of the 2005 Tamil blockbuster Anniyan, the audience has been ecstatic. News that it will in fact hit theaters is a welcome move. Abraham's next Attack, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh, secured an August 13 release. The final release dates are yet to be announced.