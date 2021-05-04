First-look photos: Meet Ms. Marvel, MCU's first Muslim superhero

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on May 04, 2021, 12:46 pm

Marvel is introducing its first-onscreen Muslim superhero Kamala Khan, the alter-ego of Ms. Marvel.

While Ms. Marvel is a fairly new character among MCU movie fans, many were introduced to her in a 2015 comic series by G Willow Wilson and Adrian Alphona.

The first set photos from MCU's upcoming series have hit online, and fans are buzzing with excitement.

Let's explore.

Introduction

Here's everything we know about 'Ms. Marvel'

Kamala Khan is a Pakistani-American teenage girl from New Jersey in the comic book series.

She calls herself Ms. Marvel after Carol Danvers, her role model, became Captain Marvel. Danvers was formerly known as Ms. Marvel.

Khan gets superhero powers like shape-shifting after getting exposed to Terrigen Mist.

Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani will play the role of Ms. Marvel in the upcoming series.

Twitter Post

First set-photos leaked on social media

Reaction

The costume is comic accurate, fans give thumbs up

Fans are loving the new Ms. Marvel costume, and many took to Twitter to show their appreciation.

"I cannot get over how great she looks! The Disney+ Marvel shows have not missed when it comes to costumes," one Twitter user said.

Meanwhile, another added, "I mean it is comic accurate and that's what the fans have been begging for."

Details

'Ms. Marvel' TV series coming sooner than we thought

The upcoming series has been created by Bisha K Ali and stars Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Mohan Kapur, and Zenobia Shroff.

Ms. Marvel is part of Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4.

Apparently, Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar also filmed for an MCU project recently, and many believe it's for Ms. Marvel.

It is expected to hit Disney+ Hotstar in late 2021.

Trivia

When Ms. Marvel gave a negative review to 'Captain Marvel'

As soon as Vellani was cast as Ms. Marvel, eagle-eyed Internet users found an interesting review on her personal Letterboxd account.

She had given Captain Marvel a two-star rating out of five.

Her short review also said that she is a huge fan of Brie Larson and the ratings were not for her.

She wrote it long before she was part of the MCU.