Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Pinch' S02 second episode: Ayushmann Khurrana is fun to watch
Entertainment

'Pinch' S02 second episode: Ayushmann Khurrana is fun to watch

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 09:00 pm
'Pinch' S02 second episode: Ayushmann Khurrana is fun to watch
Ayushmann Khurrana is open and fun in the latest episode of talk-show 'Pinch'

This Wednesday saw Ayushmann Khurrana dealing with trolls and hate comments on Arbaaz Khan's unique talk show Pinch. Appearing on the second episode of the second season, the Badhaai Ho actor revealed he thought of performing on birthdays and doing concerts, in case things didn't work out as an actor. The episode is currently available on ZEE5 and YouTube. Here's our review.

In this article
Content

Khurrana smiled through hate comments but also justified some actions

Staying true to his introduction, Khurrana remained "ever-smiling" throughout the 20-minute length of the show. He declared as long as he's getting more positivity than negativity, online comments won't hurt him. However, he did get defensive sometimes. Like, listening to tweets that criticized his autobiography, Khurrana explained three of his films had flopped then, and writing a book was simply his attempt at survival.

Moments

'I think the script is the hero of the film'

The Article 15 star is known for choosing films that impart social messages. Is this a prerequisite for the actor? To this, Khurrana replied, "The main aim is to entertain, if you get a message across through it, then that's extra." Dismissing comments attacking his "non-hero" looks, the Bala star declared with a smile, "I think the script is the hero of the film."

Troll back

The highest point: Khurrana schooling homophobic commenters was most satisfying

Khurrana's camaraderie with Khan is entertaining, something that felt slightly missing (ironically) in the first episode with Salman Khan. Also, the online attacks got more brutal this time. One of the best moments from today's episode was how the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan star schooled homophobic netizens. Apart from extending support to the LGBTQIA+ community, he also declared that he was a feminist.

Verdict

The title track is too catchy, this episode gets 3.5/5

The Meri Pyaari Bindu star didn't shy away from confessing that he does certain things, like interacting on social media, in order to stay true to his relatable image. Also, the title track of the show deserves a special mention. Directed by Abhi Obheroi, a new episode of Pinch Season 2 will drop next Wednesday. Verdict: This episode gets 3.5/5.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Fukrey 3' to begin filming by end of this year

Latest News

As vaccination pace remains slow, Centre may reduce private quota

India

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 5: Complete report

Sports

'Fukrey 3' to begin filming by end of this year

Entertainment

Depositors to get Rs. 5L insurance if bank under moratorium

Business

POCO X3 GT, with Dimensity 1100 processor, 67W fast-charging, launched

Technology

Latest Entertainment News

'Turner & Hooch' episode two review: Fortunately, series gains speed

Entertainment

'Zaalima Coca Cola' review: Nora's moves don't match Shreya's voice

Entertainment

'Nyay: The Justice,' allegedly based on Sushant, set for release

Entertainment

For me, Dimple Cheema is an unsung hero: Kiara Advani

Entertainment

Bail of Raj Kundra, aide denied; investigation gains pace

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'Pinch-2' episode one review: Salman Khan's controversies remain untouched, again

Entertainment

Arbaaz Khan News

I once envisioned documentary on dad as private docu-drama: Arbaaz

Entertainment

This is how Salman tackled spiteful tweets on Arbaaz's talk-show

Entertainment

Arbaaz Khan, Sohail and son booked for violating COVID-19 norm

Entertainment

Delhi HC seeks response from TV channels on producers' plea

India

Top Bollywood filmmakers file case against Republic TV, Times Now

India
Trending Topics