'Pinch' S02: Tiger Shroff appears self-assured, composed while facing trolls

Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 02:10 pm
Tiger Shroff plays it by his strengths in the latest episode of 'Pinch'

"If people are bullying or trolling you, then I think it's only because you have made an impact, so it doesn't necessarily have to be a negative thing," said a reassured Tiger Shroff on the third episode of Arbaaz Khan's talk show Pinch. Addressing trolls, mean comments, and online praises, the Heropanti actor also shared some interesting trivia in the episode. Here's our review.

He listed-off comments that mocked him for certain effeminate attributes

When asked about trolling, the 31-year-old listed off complaints people usually have against him: "Is he a hero or heroine?", "He doesn't look like Jackie Dada's son," "He can't even grow a beard," "His lips are also red." Admitting he faced such remarks even before his debut, Shroff insisted he takes them positively. He also shone light on being compared to father Jackie Shroff.

'I've tried to establish I'm really different from Dad'

"I've been aware from the start that I'm really different from Dad, and I've tried to establish that," said the Baaghi star. Interestingly, he shared he wanted to become a professional footballer but it didn't happen. So how did he get into acting? Shroff revealed he received many acting offers ever since he was young. So he tried it, armed with a sportsman-like discipline.

Shroff alluded to Salman Khan's famous 'virgin' comment

One very inappropriate question from a fan was if Shroff was a virgin. Instead of evading the topic, he said, "Dekho main Salman bhaijaan ki tarah ek virgin hoon (See, I am a virgin just like Salman Khan)." For the unversed, Khan, who was the first guest on Pinch this edition, has claimed he is a virgin several times on Koffee With Karan.

'Baaghi' star's self-awareness impresses the most; episode gets 4/5

At a little over 18 minutes, this episode is tightly packed with almost no flat moments. Shroff appeared equally honest and candid while dealing with criticism and appreciation, which is a commendable thing. Known to be a mild speaker, even his slights at online trolls came off sweet. What impresses the most is perhaps his self-awareness. Watch the episode on YouTube. Verdict: 4/5.

