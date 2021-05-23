'Pink: All I Know So Far': Celebrates Pink, the mother

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 23, 2021, 08:44 pm

‘Pink: All I Know So Far’ music documentary out now

Pink aka Alecia Beth Moore is out with her new documentary Pink: All I Know So Far on Amazon Prime Video, along with a new live album, All I Know So Far: Setlist. The documentary follows the 41-year-old pop star on the Beautiful Trauma world Tour in 2018-19. We see her try to juggle between her role as a mother and as a performer.

Amsterdam

The family travels around with Pink 'making memories together'

The concert documentary starts in Amsterdam with Pink opening up on the challenges of life on the road. Unlike other artists leaving their little ones at home, she tries and make her tour perfect not just for fans but also her kids. "The only way I can justify dragging my family all over the world is that we are making memories together," she says.

Gymnastics

She has the grace of a Cirque du Soleil performer

We also get to see Pink's love for gymnastics up close in the film. She truly seems to have the grace of a Cirque du Soleil performer when she is trapezing around in the air in many of the sequences for her concert. The singer-songwriter tells in the documentary that she was trained as a competitive gymnast at a very young age.

Parenting

A music documentary that shows positive parenting style

All I Know So Far revels in beautiful family memories and dynamics. There are some great personal confessional scenes shot in black and white sprinkled throughout. We see the family during concert rehearsals, enjoying city tours, and just plain chilling and lounging in hotel rooms and cycling around in different countries. The crooner's positive parenting style is evident throughout the film.

Wembley Stadium

All roads lead to Wembley Stadium's 80,000-strong crowd

The whole documentary basically leads up to her performance at the Wembley Stadium in London. Pink performs in front of 80,000 people at the magical venue over two days and nights. Director Michael Gracey does a great job at weaving the whole story around the penultimate concert night and still keeping the vibes low-key and natural by using the minimal crew.

Live Album

A live album accompanied the concert documentary

Along with the documentary, Pink has also released her first-ever live album called All I Know So Far: SetList. The singer recorded it during her Beautiful Trauma world tour, some of it captured in this documentary. All I Know So Far and Cover Me In Sunshine featuring her daughter Willow Sage Hart are the two new songs in the delightful 16-track album.

Rating

Final rating 3.5/5 | Definitely worth a watch

The documentary may lack that raw, unnerving confessions, which we've seen in the past with artists like Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber on their documentaries, but it makes up for it in this rare perspective of a whole family on a concert tour. Pink fans or not, the music concert documentary is definitely worth a watch just for the family bond. Final Rating: 3.5/5.