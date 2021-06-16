Brad Pitt-Sandra Bullock's 'Bullet Train' reaches its station next April

The wait is over! Bullet Train, the highly-anticipated film starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock, is set to reach its station on April 8, 2022. Sony announced that the David Leitch action-thriller is up for a theatrical release in the US. This is the first time the two Academy winners are sharing screen space, and will be accompanied by many other big actors.

Cast

Movie has big stars like Joey King and Lady Gaga

Alongside Pitt and Bullock, makers have also roped in another Academy Award winner, Lady Gaga, and two-time Oscar nominee Michael Shannon for pivotal roles. Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Hiroyuki Sanada, Karen Fukuhara, Logan Lerman, and Masi Oka are also starring in the movie. Given the star cast, Bullet Train is expected to be a big hit.

Story

Tone of 'Bullet Train' is being compared with 'Speed,' 'Non-Stop'

Bullet Train is an adaptation of Maria Beetle, a Japanese novel. The storyline revolves around five assassins, who individually find out that their mission deals with the other assassin, who happens to be in the same train. The tone of this story has similarities to Bullock's 1994 flick, Speed and Liam Neeson's Non-Stop (2014), but Leitch's flair for action will surely bring a difference.

Details

Leitch's filmography: 'John Wick,' 'Atomic Blonde,' 'Hobbs and Shaw,' 'Deadpool-2'

Leitch, who is also producing this high-octane film, has shown his direction skills in John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Hobbs and Shaw and Deadpool 2. The Pitt-led venture also has other producers - Antoine Fuqua and Kelly McCormick, wife of Leitch. Zak Olkewicz has been roped for writing its screenplay. His notable work include Lights Out, a horror movie that released in 2016.

Projects

Bullock has another release in April, 2022

Meanwhile, apart from Bullet Train that also hits IMAX on the 8th, Bullock will be seen in another big movie that month. Her adventure romantic comedy flick The Lost City of D releases just after a week, in which she will star opposite Channing Tatum. Separately, Bullet Train will clash with two other films that week, The Northman and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.