'Pokemon' live-action series: 'Lucifer' creator Joe Henderson's next Netflix project

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 12:19 pm

A new 'Pokemon' live-action series to premiere on Netflix soon

Good news for Pokemon lovers! According to recent reports, Netflix is developing an original live-action series of this people's favorite game. And it will have Joe Henderson, creator of Lucifer, as the writer and executive producer. To note, the OTT platform giant is already streaming several series related to the Pokemon franchise, such as Pokemon: Indigo League and Pokemon Journeys among others.

Details

It will be similar to Ryan Reynolds's 'Detective Pikachu'

The last Pokemon movie that created hype around the cute character was Detective Pikachu. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith, this 2019 flick received mixed response from critics and viewers. It was about a boy who meets an intelligent talking Pikachu, who's a detective by profession. And this upcoming live-action series will be similar to the Rob Letterman directorial, as per Variety.

Director

It'd be interesting to see Henderson direct this Netflix series

Makers could not reveal much yet, given the fact that the project is still in an early development stage. But, speculations are rife that Henderson might helm the series. He is reportedly already in the writer's team and monitoring the outcome of Lucifer, so it would be interesting to see him direct a Pokemon show. Official announcement is still awaited regarding this venture.

Projects

'Lucifer' last season to release in early September

Henderson recently released the trailer of the final and sixth season of his angel-demon series on social media. While announcing its premiere date, he wrote, "#Lucifer Season 6, coming September 10th. Hope you'll join us in saying goodbye to the show we love so very much." Before this tweet, Henderson, lead actor Tom Ellis and producer Ildy Modrovich made the official announcement at Comic-Con@Home.

Information

'Lucifer' season six: 'The devil himself has become God...almost'

During the show's panel, Henderson informed that the sixth season will see two fresh faces — Merrin Dungey as Sonya and Brianna Hildebrand as Rory. Scott Porter as Detective Carol Corbett will return too. Lucifer's official synopsis says, "The devil himself has become God...almost. Why is he hesitating? And as the world starts to unravel without a God, what will he do in response?"