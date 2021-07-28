Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Pokemon' live-action series: 'Lucifer' creator Joe Henderson's next Netflix project
Entertainment

'Pokemon' live-action series: 'Lucifer' creator Joe Henderson's next Netflix project

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 12:19 pm
'Pokemon' live-action series: 'Lucifer' creator Joe Henderson's next Netflix project
A new 'Pokemon' live-action series to premiere on Netflix soon

Good news for Pokemon lovers! According to recent reports, Netflix is developing an original live-action series of this people's favorite game. And it will have Joe Henderson, creator of Lucifer, as the writer and executive producer. To note, the OTT platform giant is already streaming several series related to the Pokemon franchise, such as Pokemon: Indigo League and Pokemon Journeys among others.

In this article
Details

It will be similar to Ryan Reynolds's 'Detective Pikachu'

The last Pokemon movie that created hype around the cute character was Detective Pikachu. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith, this 2019 flick received mixed response from critics and viewers. It was about a boy who meets an intelligent talking Pikachu, who's a detective by profession. And this upcoming live-action series will be similar to the Rob Letterman directorial, as per Variety.

Director

It'd be interesting to see Henderson direct this Netflix series

Makers could not reveal much yet, given the fact that the project is still in an early development stage. But, speculations are rife that Henderson might helm the series. He is reportedly already in the writer's team and monitoring the outcome of Lucifer, so it would be interesting to see him direct a Pokemon show. Official announcement is still awaited regarding this venture.

Projects

'Lucifer' last season to release in early September

Henderson recently released the trailer of the final and sixth season of his angel-demon series on social media. While announcing its premiere date, he wrote, "#Lucifer Season 6, coming September 10th. Hope you'll join us in saying goodbye to the show we love so very much." Before this tweet, Henderson, lead actor Tom Ellis and producer Ildy Modrovich made the official announcement at Comic-Con@Home.

Information

'Lucifer' season six: 'The devil himself has become God...almost'

During the show's panel, Henderson informed that the sixth season will see two fresh faces — Merrin Dungey as Sonya and Brianna Hildebrand as Rory. Scott Porter as Detective Carol Corbett will return too. Lucifer's official synopsis says, "The devil himself has become God...almost. Why is he hesitating? And as the world starts to unravel without a God, what will he do in response?"

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Ashwatthama': Suniel Shetty to star opposite Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan?

Latest News

Decoding the key numbers of Ajinkya Rahane in England

Sports

MSI launches new hi-end gaming laptops in India

Technology

Delhi: IMD issues orange alert; warns of major traffic disruptions

Delhi

Like iPhone 12, Realme Flash to feature magnetic wireless charging

Technology

Maharashtra: Rescue centers established for crocodiles swept away by floods

India

Latest Entertainment News

'Ashwatthama': Suniel Shetty to star opposite Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan?

Entertainment

Ajay Devgn recites poem on soldiers' sacrifice and valor, 'Sipahi'

Entertainment

Katrina Kaif's next is Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Super Soldier'?

Entertainment

'Doctor Who' S13 trailer indicates the Doctor is hiding something

Entertainment

'Navarasa' album review: Nine stories, nine songs, nine gems

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Netflix, 'Mirzapur' creator Puneet Krishna collaborate for two new series

Entertainment

Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 release date announced

Entertainment

'Money Heist' returning with Season 5, fans speculate about ending

Entertainment

'Yu Yu Hakusho' to get a Netflix live-action adaptation

Entertainment

Netflix News

'Lucifer' season six: Get ready for the Angel this September

Entertainment

'The Last Letter From Your Lover' review: Love v/s Universe

Entertainment

'Money Heist' Season 5: Possible plotline of the raging war!

Entertainment

'Chernobyl 1986' review: Movie feels sub-standard before previous adaptations

Entertainment

Netflix confirms intention to launch games in the near future

Technology
Trending Topics