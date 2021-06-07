Netizens' choice: Netflix wins OTT fight against Prime, Disney+ Hotstar

Written by Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jun 07, 2021

The OTT fight is on: Netizens pick Netflix over others

OTT media service has undoubtedly received a boost due to the pandemic. While earlier, people had the choice of watching films either in cinema halls or on digital platforms, but now they are left with only one option. As a result, the number of OTT platforms too mushroomed in recent years. So which one has been the most worthwhile? Netizens say it's still Netflix.

Netflix won by a mere 1% difference over Amazon Prime

A poll conducted on Twitter, with as many as 29,518 voters, concluded this observation. But the competition was super close, at least for the top two! Netflix (43.1%) was adjudged the winner by only a 1% difference over Amazon Prime (42.4%). Other participants were Disney+ Hotstar (13%) and ZEE5 (1.5%). LetsOTT Global, a reliable source of OTT news, had run the poll.

'Which OTT provider has given you best content till date?'

Disney+ Hotstar is 'underrated,' 'best out there,' believe netizens

Once the winner was announced, several social media users came up with their interpretation of these results. For example, one user said, "Everyone knows #Hotstar & #PrimeVideo are better value for money. Netflix used to be good, but they don't provide value for your money," while many batted for Disney+ Hotstar, with comments like "Hotstar is underrated" and "Disney+Hotstar is best out there."

Someone also picked Hulu, lamenting 'don't have it in India'

Netflix viewers can look forward to 'Jagame Thandhiram,' 'Ray,' 'Kingdom'

Now let us look at the upcoming offerings of these four platforms. Starting with the winner, Netflix has bagged some major movies such as Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka, Jagame Thandhiram and Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR). Anthology series Ray is also coming this month, while South Korean zombie drama series Kingdom will return with a "sidequel" titled Kingdom: Ashin of the North in July.

Vidya Balan is coming with 'Sherni' to Prime this month

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime is currently enjoying a good run of The Family Man 2, and will soon be entertaining us with Vidya Balan's fierce IFS officer avatar in Sherni. Releasing exclusively there on June 18, makers dropped its impressive trailer recently. Another direct-to-OTT release is Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan, which was supposed to release in May, but got delayed due to COVID-19 second wave.

Gear up for 'Loki' on Hotstar, 'Sunflower' on ZEE5

On the other hand, Disney+ Hotstar is getting another Marvel project, and this time, the protagonist is God of Mischief Loki. The Tom Hiddleston-led series will premiere on June 9. Much-awaited MCU movie Black Widow will drop in July. Coming to ZEE5, the platform recently had two big releases: Radhe and F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion. Now, viewers can look forward to Sunil Grover's digital debut Sunflower.