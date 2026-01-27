Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga team up for 'Spirit,' releasing March 2027
Entertainment
Prabhas is set to play a hot-headed IPS officer in Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
No confirmed release date has been announced; Triptii Dimri is the female lead. Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj also join the cast.
Multilingual release & quick shoot
Spirit will release in eight languages—including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Japanese, Mandarin (Chinese), and Korean—making it accessible to fans everywhere.
Production is expected to wrap up in just 95 days despite overlapping with Prabhas's other project.
The first-look poster was unveiled.