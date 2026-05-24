Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' trailer due May 25, Reddy directs
Entertainment
Get ready: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's new film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, is unveiling its trailer on May 25.
Directed by Nandini Reddy, the movie puts Samantha in a fierce, layered role and promises a mix of family drama and emotional depth.
The teaser already hints at some heartfelt moments and intense storytelling.
Tralal Moving Pictures Instagram announcement
The announcement came from Tralal Moving Pictures on Instagram: The massiest #MiBTrailer for the masses is cooking...#MaaIntiBangaaram Trailer Launch Celebrations. May 25, Monday. Fans are hyped. One even asked for a Mumbai launch event!
This film also marks another collaboration between Samantha and director Reddy, known for strong female leads and genuine stories.