Actor Pracheen Chauhan arrested in alleged molestation case, gets bail

Pracheen Chauhan has been accused of molesting a 22-year-old woman

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Pracheen Chauhan was arrested by the Kurar police in Mumbai on Saturday reportedly after a 22-year-old woman accused him of allegedly molesting her. After registering an FIR, Chauhan was produced before the Borivali court and was later granted bail. The case has been registered under Sections 354, 342, 323, 502 (2) of the Indian Penal Code against him. Here's more.

Quote

Chauhan 'was drunk and touched her inappropriately'

The alleged incident took place at Chauhan's residence where he invited the woman, TOI reported. "The complainant along with a friend was invited by the accused to his residence on June 30. The accused was drunk and touched her inappropriately. He was produced before the Borivali court...and has been granted bail," said Senior Police Inspector Prakash Bele, Kurar Village police station, Malad (East).

Details

The complaint was filed last night

Before Chauhan was granted bail, Bele told Pinkvilla the complaint was filed last night and the "investigation is on." The actor has been associated with the television industry for a long time, but his role of Subroto Basu in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay Season 1 made him popular. Unfortunately, this is the second such case from the TV world, after Pearl V Puri.

Case

Puri was arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old

Puri was accused of raping a five-year-old girl on the sets of Bepanah Pyaarr in 2019. Her father filed a complaint against him. Puri was arrested and booked under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act on June 4. He spent a fortnight in judicial custody and was released on bail two weeks ago. He recently broke his silence on the issue.

Post

Puri posted his side of the story on social media

Recently, Puri took to Instagram to thank his well-wishers and expressed faith in the judiciary. He said he just lost his grandmother and father and then found out his mother has cancer, following which these accusations were made against him. "I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal," he wrote. Celebrities like Ekta Kapoor and Aly Goni, however, extended their support to Puri.