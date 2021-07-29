Home / News / Entertainment News / Praise, criticism cannot alter my narration of stories: Srijit Mukherji
Praise, criticism cannot alter my narration of stories: Srijit Mukherji

Nikita Gupta
Srijit Mukherji directed two short films in the anthology 'Ray'

National award-winning director Srijit Mukherji said praise or criticism cannot alter the type of stories he wants to narrate. Mukherji, who recently made two short films in the anthology Ray on Satyajit Ray's birth centenary for Netflix triggering both barbs and praises, said on Wednesday that he will not waver from his narrative style or readaptation technique in the wake of negative reactions.

I am open to criticism, says the filmmaker

The Gumnaami director had made Forget Me Not and Bahrupiya in the four-film series Ray. "I have always been kind of open-minded. I am open to criticism, I try to learn but at the end of the day, I go by my instinct in terms of storytelling," Mukherji, whose debut feature film Autograph was a super hit, said.

His new Bengali web show will release on August 13

Mukherji, whose upcoming Bengali web series Robindronath Ekhane Kawkhono Khete Aashenni (REKKA) will be streamed from August 13 on a leading Bengali OTT, said, "Storytelling elements are different in OTT and feature films for the big screen." "OTT gives you an alternative timeline, space, to structure the narrative you want to unfold and the plot," the maker of the Feluda Pherot web series said.

'REKKA' is an adaptation of a well-known Bengali novel

About REKKA, Mukherji said that the novel by Mohammad Nazim Uddin has already been touted as one of the best Bengali thrillers of recent times. "This title is something given by the author of the original novel Robindranath Ekhane Kakhono Khete and I have used the acronym. The setting has shifted to Bengal having twists which are organic and plot-driven," he added.

Mukherji's other ventures include 'Shabaash Mithu'

About helming the Taapsee Pannu-starrer sports drama, Shabaash Mithu, Mithali Raj's biopic, Captain of the Indian Women's ODI cricket team, Mukherji said, "Cricket has always been my first love. It is a dream project." Further, Mukherji had three years back bought the rights to Swapna Barman's story, the heptathlete who won gold in the 2018 Asian Games but the film is yet to materialize.

