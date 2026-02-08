'Prepare to dance': Bad Bunny on Super Bowl halftime show

As the first solo Latino and native Spanish-speaking artist to headline the Halftime Show, Bad Bunny says it'll be "a huge party" filled with his culture. He's keeping any surprise guests under wraps for now. This year's game is also a rematch between the Seahawks and Patriots—just like Super Bowl XLIX.

Bad Bunny's past performances and recent achievements

Bad Bunny isn't new to big stages—he performed with Shakira and J.Lo at Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

His latest album just made him the first all-Spanish winner of Album of the Year at the Grammys.

Not everyone's thrilled about his halftime gig (even Donald Trump called it "absolutely ridiculous"), but Bad Bunny's popularity keeps soaring, and he seems set on making this show unforgettable.