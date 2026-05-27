Pride Film Festival screens queer films in 20 Indian cities Entertainment May 27, 2026

The Pride Film Festival is rolling out across 20 cities and 40 theaters in India from May 29, 2026.

For one week, you can catch a lineup of powerful queer films (think the Oscar-winning Moonlight, Elton John's musical journey in Rocketman, and the Marathi film Baapya) each exploring identity, sexuality, and what it means to find your place.