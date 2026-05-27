Pride Film Festival screens queer films in 20 Indian cities
Entertainment
The Pride Film Festival is rolling out across 20 cities and 40 theaters in India from May 29, 2026.
For one week, you can catch a lineup of powerful queer films (think the Oscar-winning Moonlight, Elton John's musical journey in Rocketman, and the Marathi film Baapya) each exploring identity, sexuality, and what it means to find your place.
Festival spotlights 'Moonlight' 'Rocketman' 'Baapya'
This festival is all about giving queer voices more room in Indian cinema.
It's a chance to see stories that might not have hit mainstream theaters, from globally recognized titles like Moonlight (a young Black man's coming-of-age) and Rocketman (Elton John facing fame and self-acceptance), to Baapya's take on relationships in India.