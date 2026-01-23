Prince Narula is back for 'The 50'—after almost saying no
Reality TV favorite Prince Narula just confirmed he's joining the new show The 50.
He actually turned it down at first, saying, "I initially said no to this show because I don't do reality shows anymore."
But he changed his mind after a little push from The Lion—and for fans who've been waiting to see him compete again.
What's 'The 50' all about?
Hosted by Farah Khan, The 50 drops 50 celebs into a luxe palace with zero rules.
They'll face off in challenges testing brains, brawn, and social game—with eliminations in each episode until one winner takes home ₹50 lakh.
It premieres February 1, 2026 on Colors TV and JioHotstar.
Who else is in the mix?
Prince isn't going solo—fellow Roadies stars Hamid Barkzi and Siwet Tomar are joining the lineup, along with Divya Agarwal, Karan Patel, Monalisa, and Shiv Thakare.
With Prince's track record (he's won Roadies, Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9 AND Nach Baliye 9), things could get interesting!