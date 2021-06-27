Pritam to headline music in Luv Ranjan's next starring Ranbir-Shraddha

Pritam has been signed for Luv Ranjan's next, starring Ranbir and Shraddha

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's first onscreen pairing in Luv Ranjan's next film has received its music composer in the form of Pritam. The music director himself confirmed the same to a portal recently. While not much is known about the untitled rom-com yet, it is touted to be released in March next year and the team is likely to resume shoot soon.

This will mark the first collaboration between Pritam and Ranjan

The 50-year-old music composer mentioned he has been roped in for the upcoming movie while speaking to CNN-News18. While it will be the first collaboration for Pritam and Luv Ranjan, the Bengali musician has extensively worked with Ranbir. Songs by Pritam in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti, Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Jagga Jasoos, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil were picturized on Ranbir.

Boney Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia also have pivotal roles

The romantic comedy also marks a lot of firsts. It is the first time both the leads will be working with the director. Also, producer-filmmaker Boney Kapoor will be making his acting debut with this movie. He is reportedly playing Ranbir's father in the film with Dimple Kapadia in the mother's role. Notably, the team has already finished one shooting schedule in Ghaziabad.

The team was reportedly scheduled to resume shoot this month

As per reports, makers had constructed a set in a bungalow in Delhi outskirts and the family sequences were shot there. Thereafter the pandemic situation halted the shoot. The next leg is reportedly scheduled to begin in June and it will be conducted in either Delhi or Uttar Pradesh. There is also a foreign shoot in plans, which is likely to begin in September.

Pritam, Ranbir, Shraddha have several projects ahead

Apart from this flick, the Subhanallah composer is also helming music for Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's highly anticipated movie, Tiger 3. Ranbir is set to resume the last schedule of Brahmastra in Budapest in August. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and period drama Shamshera in the pipeline. Lastly, Shraddha is leading Nikhil Dwivedi's Naagin, a fantasy movie series.